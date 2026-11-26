Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $13.70.

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Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.49 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $5,370,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,159 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 177,003 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company that provides financing to U.S. middle-market businesses. It is externally managed by an affiliate of Golub Capital, a private credit investment firm. The company primarily invests in senior secured loans, including first-lien and unitranche loans, and may also make second-lien loans and equity investments. Its financing supports companies across a range of industries and may be used for acquisitions, growth, refinancing or other business needs.

Further Reading

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