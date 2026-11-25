GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Leerink Partners set a $5.00 target price on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on GoodRx from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GoodRx from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on GoodRx from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.15.

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GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of GDRX opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 1.66.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. GoodRx had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 934,398 shares of the company's stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 391,370 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 1,185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,905 shares of the company's stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 437,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company's stock.

Top GoodRx Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about GDRX:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 revenue was $218.4 million, above the roughly $203 million analyst estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.10 topped estimates of about $0.07–$0.08. GoodRx also reported $16.4 million in net income and $74.5 million in adjusted EBITDA. GoodRx Q3 2026 results

Q3 revenue was $218.4 million, above the roughly $203 million analyst estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.10 topped estimates of about $0.07–$0.08. GoodRx also reported $16.4 million in net income and $74.5 million in adjusted EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast 2026 revenue of $844 million to $850 million, above the roughly $798.6 million consensus estimate. The raised outlook suggests stronger expected sales than analysts had anticipated. GoodRx Q3 beat and guidance hike

Management forecast 2026 revenue of $844 million to $850 million, above the roughly $798.6 million consensus estimate. The raised outlook suggests stronger expected sales than analysts had anticipated. Neutral Sentiment: PharmaDirect growth is helping offset declines in prescription transactions, but the shift in business mix is changing unit economics. The balance between these trends will matter for future growth and margins. GoodRx Q3 2026 business trends

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. operates a digital healthcare platform that helps consumers in the United States compare prescription medication prices at pharmacies. Its website and mobile app provide free price comparisons and discounts that consumers can use when paying for eligible prescriptions. The company also offers subscription services, including GoodRx Gold, and provides access to telehealth and other care services through GoodRx Care. Its platform connects consumers with pharmacies and healthcare providers, while its services for pharmaceutical companies include programs that help make medications and savings offers available to patients.

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