GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $3.75 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.99% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GoodRx from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GoodRx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of GoodRx from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.92.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 1,872,587 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.66. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $4,762,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Focus Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about GoodRx

These are some of the GDRX headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $844 million–$850 million, well above the cited analyst consensus of $798.6 million, signaling stronger near-term expectations. Q3 beat and guidance update

The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $844 million–$850 million, well above the cited analyst consensus of $798.6 million, signaling stronger near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A Q3 business review said PharmaDirect momentum helped offset declines in prescription transactions, while also noting changes in unit economics—an important mix shift for investors to monitor. GoodRx Q3 business review

A Q3 business review said PharmaDirect momentum helped offset declines in prescription transactions, while also noting changes in unit economics—an important mix shift for investors to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James cut its rating from “outperform” to “market perform.” Reports point to concerns about GoodRx’s 2027 revenue outlook, tempering the positive implications of the Q3 beat and higher 2026 guidance. Downgrade and outlook concerns

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. operates a digital healthcare platform that helps consumers in the United States compare prescription medication prices at pharmacies. Its website and mobile app provide free price comparisons and discounts that consumers can use when paying for eligible prescriptions. The company also offers subscription services, including GoodRx Gold, and provides access to telehealth and other care services through GoodRx Care. Its platform connects consumers with pharmacies and healthcare providers, while its services for pharmaceutical companies include programs that help make medications and savings offers available to patients.

Further Reading

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