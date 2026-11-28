GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of GoodRx from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.92.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $817.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. GoodRx had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.01 million. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoodRx by 1,185.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,905 shares of the company's stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 437,044 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 32.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. operates a digital healthcare platform that helps consumers in the United States compare prescription medication prices at pharmacies. Its website and mobile app provide free price comparisons and discounts that consumers can use when paying for eligible prescriptions. The company also offers subscription services, including GoodRx Gold, and provides access to telehealth and other care services through GoodRx Care. Its platform connects consumers with pharmacies and healthcare providers, while its services for pharmaceutical companies include programs that help make medications and savings offers available to patients.

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