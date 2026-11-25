Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.46.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -1.20 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 717,170 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,986,189 shares of the company's stock worth $84,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 5,573,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a global manufacturer of tires and related products and services. Founded in Akron, Ohio, in 1898, the company makes tires for passenger and light trucks, commercial vehicles, aircraft, and off-road equipment, as well as for original-equipment and replacement markets. Goodyear sells products under brands including Goodyear and Cooper. Its tire-related offerings also include retreading, vehicle and fleet services, and solutions for commercial customers. The company serves customers across markets around the world and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Goodyear Tire & Rubber, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Goodyear Tire & Rubber wasn't on the list.

While Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report