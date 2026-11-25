Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush's price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grid Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.33.

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Grid Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 54,845 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $740,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,700,000. The trade was a 21.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 374,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,089.59. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,643 shares of company stock worth $2,124,379. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 60.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. is a digital engineering and technology consulting company that helps businesses develop and modernize software, data platforms and digital products. Its services include cloud and data engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, application development, and digital commerce solutions. The company works with clients across industries to support technology strategy and implementation, including the design, development and operation of digital systems. Grid Dynamics was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with delivery and client operations spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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