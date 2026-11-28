Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.83.

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Grupo Cibest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Grupo Cibest has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $105.60. The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Grupo Cibest had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 11.02%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Cibest will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Cibest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,834 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,126 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 141,201 shares of the bank's stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 2nd quarter worth $5,589,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Cibest in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Cibest in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,160,000.

Grupo Cibest Company Profile

Grupo Cibest is a Colombian financial services holding company formed through a corporate reorganization of Bancolombia. It oversees a group of businesses serving individuals, companies and institutional clients, with banking and digital financial services among its core activities. Through its subsidiaries and brands, the group offers products and services that include deposits, lending, payments, leasing, trust and investment services. Its operations are centered in Colombia and extend into several Central American markets, including Panama and El Salvador.

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