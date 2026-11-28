Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardian Pharmacy Services currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $45.57.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRDN

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GRDN opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.06. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $371.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 53.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,239 shares of the company's stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 105.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 9,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. provides pharmacy services to people living in long-term care and residential care settings. Its customers include assisted living and skilled nursing communities, behavioral health facilities, and other group-living providers. The company supplies prescription medications and offers medication packaging, delivery, consulting, and clinical support. Its services are designed to help care providers manage residents' medication needs and support continuity of care. Founded in 2004, Guardian operates a network of pharmacies serving communities across the United States.

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