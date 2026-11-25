Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GRDN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $45.57.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

GRDN stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $371.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRDN. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 231.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,661 shares of the company's stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,239 shares of the company's stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. provides pharmacy services to people living in long-term care and residential care settings. Its customers include assisted living and skilled nursing communities, behavioral health facilities, and other group-living providers. The company supplies prescription medications and offers medication packaging, delivery, consulting, and clinical support. Its services are designed to help care providers manage residents' medication needs and support continuity of care. Founded in 2004, Guardian operates a network of pharmacies serving communities across the United States.

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