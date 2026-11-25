Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target points to a potential upside of 252.25% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cleanspark from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cleanspark from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.54.

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Cleanspark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. Cleanspark has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.25 million. Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 146.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleanspark will post -1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 3,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $41,120.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 336,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,867.30. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $434,851 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleanspark by 16.8% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 4.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,462 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleanspark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Markowski Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleanspark News Roundup

These are some of the CLSK news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: CleanSpark reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share, well above analysts’ expected loss. It also highlighted a 20-year, $6.6 billion lease with a high-investment-grade tenant at its Sandersville project, which management says is on schedule, on budget and fully funded. CleanSpark fiscal 2026 results

CleanSpark reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share, well above analysts’ expected loss. It also highlighted a 20-year, $6.6 billion lease with a high-investment-grade tenant at its Sandersville project, which management says is on schedule, on budget and fully funded. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding into AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, including 585 MW in Texas assigned “Batch Zero” status. It reported more than $1 billion in liquidity to support development, potentially diversifying its business beyond Bitcoin mining. CleanSpark fiscal 2026 results

The company is expanding into AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, including 585 MW in Texas assigned “Batch Zero” status. It reported more than $1 billion in liquidity to support development, potentially diversifying its business beyond Bitcoin mining. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat was accompanied by revenue of $120.94 million, below the $130.25 million consensus and down 49.4% year over year. Reports also cited a $987 million fiscal 2026 loss and declining Bitcoin production, raising concerns about operating performance. CleanSpark annual loss and production

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a U.S.-based bitcoin mining and data center company. It operates facilities equipped with specialized computers that help process transactions on the Bitcoin network and earn bitcoin through mining. The company's roots are in energy technology, including microgrid and energy-management solutions. It shifted its primary focus to bitcoin mining in 2020 and has since expanded its mining operations in the United States, with facilities in states including Georgia and Mississippi.

Further Reading

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