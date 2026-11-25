HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underperform" rating on the computer maker's stock. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.93% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.60 to $33.80 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $26.86.

Get HP alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Performance

HP stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,522,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,293,777. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. HP has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 947.78%. The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 31,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,014,092.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $257,216.96. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $618,542.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,502.64. The trade was a 99.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 149.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

Key HP News

Investors following HPQ have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 9.3% to $16.0 billion, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 topped the $0.74 analyst consensus. Personal Systems revenue grew 14%, with AI PCs making up nearly 60% of shipments. HP Q4 results and AI PC sales

Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 9.3% to $16.0 billion, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 topped the $0.74 analyst consensus. Personal Systems revenue grew 14%, with AI PCs making up nearly 60% of shipments. Neutral Sentiment: Tariff refunds added $0.15 to Q4 EPS, more than HP had included in its prior outlook. That helped the beat but may be a one-time benefit rather than a recurring earnings driver. Report on HP earnings and tariff refunds

Tariff refunds added $0.15 to Q4 EPS, more than HP had included in its prior outlook. That helped the beat but may be a one-time benefit rather than a recurring earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Bearish signals include elevated put-option activity and Barclays maintaining an “underweight” rating despite raising its price target to $24. Barclays analyst recommendations

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computing and printing products and services. Its offerings include laptops, desktop computers, workstations, displays, accessories and peripherals, as well as printers, printing supplies and related solutions for consumers, businesses and public-sector customers. The company organizes its business around Personal Systems and Printing. In addition to hardware, HP provides services and solutions such as device management and managed print services, and it offers technologies for commercial and industrial printing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HP wasn't on the list.

While HP currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report