Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ingles Markets from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

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Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.5%

IMKTA stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 892,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,664,000 after buying an additional 126,708 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 23.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company's stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets is a regional supermarket operator serving communities across the southeastern United States. Its stores sell groceries and other everyday essentials, including fresh produce, meat, dairy products, bakery items, and household goods. Many locations also offer services such as pharmacies and fuel centers. The company operates primarily in North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its business also includes food-related operations that support its retail stores, such as a milk processing facility and a distribution center.

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