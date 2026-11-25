Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Wedbush's target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INOD. Zacks Research cut Innodata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Yorkville Ives started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Innodata from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a "top pick" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.00.

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Innodata Trading Down 2.8%

Innodata stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. 105,894 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,913. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The firm's 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.11.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.32 million. Innodata had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Innodata will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $320,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $673,890. This trade represents a 90.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $535,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $290,400.96. This trade represents a 64.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Innodata in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,581,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Innodata by 11.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 46.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 51.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 218,079 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company's stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. is a data engineering company that helps businesses develop and use artificial intelligence. Its services include preparing and annotating data for AI models, creating and managing training datasets, and providing support for generative AI applications. The company also provides digital content transformation and related services, converting and organizing information for use across digital platforms. Its work serves clients in industries that include technology, publishing, financial services and healthcare.

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