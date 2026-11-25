Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock, down from their prior price target of $213.00. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Insmed from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insmed from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $237.00 to $207.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.83.

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Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.26. 12,965,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,996. Insmed has a 52 week low of $90.39 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50 day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.79.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Insmed had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 96.38%. The firm had revenue of $524.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 268.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, Director David R. Brennan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,865,512. The trade was a 38.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 101,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $14,685,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,085,667.70. This trade represents a 70.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $492,379,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 2,770.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 78,201 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Militia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000.

Recent Insmed Headlines

Investors following INSM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi agreed to acquire Insmed for $175 per share in cash , valuing the company at about $41 billion. The offer—reported at a 46% premium to Insmed’s pre-deal closing price—has lifted shares. The transaction also puts a near-term cash value on the stock, subject to completion of the deal. CNBC article

Sanofi agreed to acquire Insmed for , valuing the company at about $41 billion. The offer—reported at a 46% premium to Insmed’s pre-deal closing price—has lifted shares. The transaction also puts a near-term cash value on the stock, subject to completion of the deal. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Outperform rating and set a $195 price target, signaling a more favorable view of Insmed’s prospects than the recent downgrades. Royal Bank of Canada rating

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Outperform rating and set a $195 price target, signaling a more favorable view of Insmed’s prospects than the recent downgrades. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including HC Wainwright, UBS, Guggenheim, Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel and Roth Capital, lowered their ratings to neutral or hold. HC Wainwright also cut its target to $175 from $220; other targets cited were generally $175. That level is close to Sanofi’s offer, leaving little apparent upside for investors if the deal closes at that price. HC Wainwright rating

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for serious diseases, including respiratory and rare conditions. The company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer William H. Lewis Jr. Its commercial products include ARIKAYCE, an inhaled amikacin treatment for certain adults with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, and BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), an oral treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

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