Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Insmed from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $185.22.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $170.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.89. Insmed has a 1-year low of $90.39 and a 1-year high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $524.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 96.38% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 268.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, Director David R. Brennan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,865,512. This represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 101,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $14,685,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,667.70. The trade was a 70.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $492,379,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Insmed by 44.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,757,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $200,845,000 after buying an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Insmed by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,508,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $172,127,000 after buying an additional 114,616 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP raised its stake in Insmed by 2.6% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,014,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $165,809,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Insmed by 480.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $144,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,518 shares in the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Insmed

Here are a few of the latest headlines about INSM:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed for $175 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $41 billion. The offer provides a firm takeover value and has been the main catalyst for INSM’s recent rise. Sanofi to buy Insmed and its respiratory drugs for $41 billion

Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed for $175 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $41 billion. The offer provides a firm takeover value and has been the main catalyst for INSM’s recent rise. Negative Sentiment: Several firms have cut their ratings to neutral or hold, including Roth Capital, Truist Financial, Stifel Nicolaus and William Blair. The downgrades largely reflect capped upside with the stock near Sanofi’s $175-per-share offer, rather than a newly reported deterioration in Insmed’s business. Insmed rating lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Several firms have cut their ratings to neutral or hold, including Roth Capital, Truist Financial, Stifel Nicolaus and William Blair. The downgrades largely reflect capped upside with the stock near Sanofi’s $175-per-share offer, rather than a newly reported deterioration in Insmed’s business. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its 2027 EPS estimate to $1.06 from $1.13 and maintained a Neutral rating and $175 target. This modest estimate cut adds to the cautious analyst tone. Insmed analyst estimates and coverage

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for serious diseases, including respiratory and rare conditions. The company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer William H. Lewis Jr. Its commercial products include ARIKAYCE, an inhaled amikacin treatment for certain adults with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, and BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), an oral treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

Further Reading

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