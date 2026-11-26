Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INSM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insmed from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $185.22.

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Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $90.39 and a 1-year high of $212.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 96.38% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $524.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $500.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Insmed's quarterly revenue was up 268.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 101,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $14,685,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,667.70. This trade represents a 70.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David R. Brennan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,865,512. The trade was a 38.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,379,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Insmed by 44.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,757,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $200,845,000 after buying an additional 537,188 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Insmed by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,508,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $172,127,000 after acquiring an additional 114,616 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,014,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $165,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $144,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,518 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed News Roundup

These are some of the INSM news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Insmed’s board has backed the transaction, with completion expected on a 2027 timeline. Until closing, the shares may remain anchored near the $175 offer, with remaining movement tied to deal progress and completion risk. Insmed boards back $39.1 billion all-cash deal and set 2027 timeline

Insmed’s board has backed the transaction, with completion expected on a 2027 timeline. Until closing, the shares may remain anchored near the $175 offer, with remaining movement tied to deal progress and completion risk. Negative Sentiment: Several firms have cut their ratings to neutral or hold, including Roth Capital, Truist Financial, Stifel Nicolaus and William Blair. The downgrades largely reflect capped upside with the stock near Sanofi’s $175-per-share offer, rather than a newly reported deterioration in Insmed’s business. Insmed rating lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Several firms have cut their ratings to neutral or hold, including Roth Capital, Truist Financial, Stifel Nicolaus and William Blair. The downgrades largely reflect capped upside with the stock near Sanofi’s $175-per-share offer, rather than a newly reported deterioration in Insmed’s business. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its 2027 EPS estimate to $1.06 from $1.13 and maintained a Neutral rating and $175 target. This modest estimate cut adds to the cautious analyst tone. Insmed analyst estimates and coverage

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for serious diseases, including respiratory and rare conditions. The company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer William H. Lewis Jr. Its commercial products include ARIKAYCE, an inhaled amikacin treatment for certain adults with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, and BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), an oral treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

Further Reading

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