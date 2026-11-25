Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Insmed from $237.00 to $207.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insmed from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $154.00 price target on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $185.22.

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Insmed Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $170.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.83. Insmed has a 1-year low of $90.39 and a 1-year high of $212.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 96.38% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $524.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 268.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Brennan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,865,512. This trade represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Orlov Nicole Schaeffer sold 101,100 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $14,685,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,085,667.70. This trade represents a 70.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Estate & Retirement Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

More Insmed News

Investors following INSM have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Insmed’s board has backed the transaction, with completion expected on a 2027 timeline. Until closing, the shares may remain anchored near the $175 offer, with remaining movement tied to deal progress and completion risk. Insmed boards back $39.1 billion all-cash deal and set 2027 timeline

Insmed’s board has backed the transaction, with completion expected on a 2027 timeline. Until closing, the shares may remain anchored near the $175 offer, with remaining movement tied to deal progress and completion risk. Negative Sentiment: Several firms have cut their ratings to neutral or hold, including Roth Capital, Truist Financial, Stifel Nicolaus and William Blair. The downgrades largely reflect capped upside with the stock near Sanofi’s $175-per-share offer, rather than a newly reported deterioration in Insmed’s business. Insmed rating lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Several firms have cut their ratings to neutral or hold, including Roth Capital, Truist Financial, Stifel Nicolaus and William Blair. The downgrades largely reflect capped upside with the stock near Sanofi’s $175-per-share offer, rather than a newly reported deterioration in Insmed’s business. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its 2027 EPS estimate to $1.06 from $1.13 and maintained a Neutral rating and $175 target. This modest estimate cut adds to the cautious analyst tone. Insmed analyst estimates and coverage

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for serious diseases, including respiratory and rare conditions. The company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer William H. Lewis Jr. Its commercial products include ARIKAYCE, an inhaled amikacin treatment for certain adults with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, and BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), an oral treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

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