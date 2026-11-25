Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company's stock, down from their prior target price of $220.00. HC Wainwright's price objective points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INSM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Insmed from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Insmed from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.48.

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Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Insmed has a 12-month low of $90.39 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 96.38% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $524.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 268.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Orlov Nicole Schaeffer sold 101,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $14,685,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,085,667.70. This represents a 70.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Brennan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,865,512. This represents a 38.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Insmed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Insmed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Insmed by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting Insmed

These are some of the INSM stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi will pay $175 per share in cash , valuing Insmed at about $41 billion and representing a roughly 46% premium to the pre-deal price. The acquisition gives Sanofi two marketed respiratory medicines and Insmed’s pipeline, including assets in respiratory and rare diseases. Sanofi to Acquire Insmed

Sanofi will pay , valuing Insmed at about $41 billion and representing a roughly 46% premium to the pre-deal price. The acquisition gives Sanofi two marketed respiratory medicines and Insmed’s pipeline, including assets in respiratory and rare diseases. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Guggenheim and Cantor Fitzgerald, cut their ratings to neutral; other analysts also moved to hold or market perform, generally setting targets near the $175 offer. The changes appear to reflect limited upside under the deal rather than a new negative view of Insmed’s business. RBC, by contrast, reaffirmed Outperform with a $195 target. RBC reaffirms Outperform

Several firms, including Guggenheim and Cantor Fitzgerald, cut their ratings to neutral; other analysts also moved to hold or market perform, generally setting targets near the $175 offer. The changes appear to reflect limited upside under the deal rather than a new negative view of Insmed’s business. RBC, by contrast, reaffirmed Outperform with a $195 target. Negative Sentiment: Investor-rights law firms have announced investigations into whether the $175 offer adequately values Insmed and whether the sale process and disclosures were appropriate. These announcements introduce scrutiny but do not establish wrongdoing or indicate that the deal will change. Shareholder investigation

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for serious diseases, including respiratory and rare conditions. The company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer William H. Lewis Jr. Its commercial products include ARIKAYCE, an inhaled amikacin treatment for certain adults with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, and BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), an oral treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

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