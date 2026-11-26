Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.93.

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Intel Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16. Intel has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $289.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lip Tan purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $9,709,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,808,024.37. This represents a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Allied Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Intel by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 9,156 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,507,164 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,875,927,000 after buying an additional 3,990,711 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,765,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here's some of the latest news about INTC:

Positive Sentiment: Tiger Global increased its Intel stake in the third quarter, a vote of confidence in the company’s manufacturing turnaround. Article: Billionaire Chase Coleman has been buying these 3 AI stocks

Tiger Global increased its Intel stake in the third quarter, a vote of confidence in the company’s manufacturing turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s foundry unit reportedly grew revenue 58% and landed its first 18A customer, but the financial impact remains uncertain and manufacturing expansion requires substantial investment. Article: Blueprint to Profits: Intel’s Strategic Foundry Pivot

Intel’s foundry unit reportedly grew revenue 58% and landed its first 18A customer, but the financial impact remains uncertain and manufacturing expansion requires substantial investment. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor shares came under broad selling pressure as investors questioned whether AI spending will produce sustainable profits. Reports also point to Intel’s weaker fourth-quarter guidance and limited free cash flow as concerns weighing on sentiment. Article: Why Nvidia, AMD and Intel stocks are crashing again today

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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