Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Intel from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.93.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.42. Intel has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,808,024.37. This trade represents a 11.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,101,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are a few of the latest stories about INTC:

Positive Sentiment: There are signs of operational improvement: a report says third-quarter non-GAAP operating income more than doubled year over year, supported by server demand, manufacturing efficiencies and expense discipline. Intel Gains From Strong Operating Margin Growth

There are signs of operational improvement: a report says third-quarter non-GAAP operating income more than doubled year over year, supported by server demand, manufacturing efficiencies and expense discipline. Negative Sentiment: The immediate pressure comes from a broader pullback in chip stocks after Monday’s rally faded. Intel’s move is part of the sector’s retreat, rather than a reaction to a single new company announcement. Chip Stocks Give Back Nvidia Rally

The immediate pressure comes from a broader pullback in chip stocks after Monday’s rally faded. Intel’s move is part of the sector’s retreat, rather than a reaction to a single new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: Intel also faces a securities class action following its latest results. The lawsuit includes allegations concerning PC demand and inventory; these are claims, not established findings, but add legal and reputational uncertainty. Intel Securities Class Action

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and related technologies. Its products include central processing units for personal computers and servers, graphics and AI accelerators, and platforms and components for data center, networking, and edge computing applications. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing, packaging, and related services for Intel and external customers. Intel serves customers and businesses around the world through its products, technologies, and manufacturing operations.

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