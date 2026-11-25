Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $6.60 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 74.37% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.15.

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Inter & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of INTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 696,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,417. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.01. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $491.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,164,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 313,680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 13.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,086,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 127,995 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 22.2% during the third quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 24.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 401,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co. Inc. is a digital financial services company whose platform is centered on Banco Inter, a Brazilian digital bank. The company offers banking services such as accounts, payments, credit and debit cards, lending, and financial products, including investment and insurance offerings. Its broader digital platform also includes shopping and lifestyle services, as well as tools for customers making international transactions. Inter serves customers primarily in Brazil and has expanded its offerings to include services for clients in the United States.

Further Reading

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