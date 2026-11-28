iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised iRadimed from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

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Read Our Latest Report on IRMD

iRadimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $85.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.91. iRadimed has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $107.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.47 million. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 26.85%. Equities analysts forecast that iRadimed will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iRadimed

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $122,615.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,994.21. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of iRadimed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in iRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRadimed

iRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures and markets medical devices designed for use in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) environments. Its products include MRI-compatible patient monitoring systems and intravenous infusion pumps, along with related accessories. The company's monitoring systems help clinicians track patients during MRI procedures, while its infusion pumps deliver fluids and medications in the MRI suite. iRadimed's equipment is designed to operate in the presence of MRI magnets, where conventional medical devices may not be suitable.

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