Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ituran Location and Control presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.67.

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Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.71 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 31.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 2.2% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. provides location-based telematics services and products for drivers, vehicle owners, and businesses. Its offerings include stolen-vehicle recovery and tracking, fleet management, and connected-vehicle services that help customers monitor vehicles and manage their use. The company combines in-vehicle hardware with wireless communications and location technology to deliver tracking, alerts, and vehicle-related information. Ituran serves customers in Israel and several international markets, including countries in Latin America.

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