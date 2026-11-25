J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $153.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $123.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised J. M. Smucker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.75.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. 213,628 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,356. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business's fifty day moving average price is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.64. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 10.800-11.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Robert Ferguson sold 2,522 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.41, for a total value of $333,938.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,820.95. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker Marshall sold 18,482 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,440,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,110,202.95. The trade was a 32.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $196,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,866,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 174,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9,741.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 1,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recent J. M. Smucker Headlines

These are some of the SJM headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was $3.20, above the roughly $2.56 analyst consensus. Smucker raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.80–$11.20 from $10.50–$11.00, citing lower costs, tariff refunds and product growth. Article: Smucker Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Lower Costs, Raises View

Adjusted EPS was $3.20, above the roughly $2.56 analyst consensus. Smucker raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.80–$11.20 from $10.50–$11.00, citing lower costs, tariff refunds and product growth. Positive Sentiment: Management expects Uncrustables sales to grow about 10% year over year in the second half of fiscal 2027, offering a potential growth counterweight to softer areas of the business. Article: J. M. Smucker: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Management expects Uncrustables sales to grow about 10% year over year in the second half of fiscal 2027, offering a potential growth counterweight to softer areas of the business. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $136 from $132 but kept a “hold” rating, indicating modestly improved valuation expectations without a bullish rating change.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a food and beverage manufacturer best known for brands including Smucker's, Jif, Folgers, Café Bustelo and Uncrustables. Its products include fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee, frozen handheld sandwiches and sweet baked snacks, as well as pet food and treats sold under brands such as Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. Founded in 1897 by Jerome Monroe Smucker in Orrville, Ohio, the company has expanded from its original apple butter business through the development and acquisition of consumer food brands.

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