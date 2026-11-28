J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.88.

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J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $126.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $126.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.84. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $136.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 10.800-11.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Robert Ferguson sold 2,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.41, for a total value of $333,938.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,820.95. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 89.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a food and beverage company focused primarily on consumer products in the United States. Its portfolio includes coffee, spreads, frozen handheld sandwiches and sweet baked snacks, with brands such as Folgers, Café Bustelo, Jif, Smucker's, Uncrustables and Hostess. Founded in 1897 by Jerome Monroe Smucker in Orrville, Ohio, the company began by making apple butter. It remains headquartered in Orrville and sells products through retail, foodservice and other channels, with its business centered mainly on North America.

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