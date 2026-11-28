JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on JFrog from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.10.

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JFrog Stock Up 6.2%

FROG opened at $111.38 on Friday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $121.85. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 366.92 and a beta of 1.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $179.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In related news, CEO Shlomi Ben Haim sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,434,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,433,423.60. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.21, for a total value of $4,448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,704,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,748,316.88. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $49,765,329. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,831,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,817,000 after buying an additional 99,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JFrog by 48.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,517,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,165,000 after purchasing an additional 819,326 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,697,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,420,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,826,000 after buying an additional 178,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 58.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,884 shares of the company's stock worth $111,682,000 after purchasing an additional 423,747 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. develops a software supply chain platform used by organizations to manage, secure and distribute software packages and releases. Its tools support development and operations teams across the software lifecycle, from building and storing components to delivering applications. The company's offerings include JFrog Artifactory, a repository manager for software packages and build artifacts, and JFrog Xray, which helps identify vulnerabilities and license risks in software components. Its platform also includes tools for software supply chain security, automated release management and distribution.

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