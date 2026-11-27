Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $294.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.54.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.97. 271,961 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.92 and a 200 day moving average of $251.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $199.90 and a one year high of $290.25. The company has a market cap of $659.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 33,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $9,230,439.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,991,308.78. The trade was a 56.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Forminard sold 13,072 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total transaction of $3,717,546.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,923.66. This represents a 43.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,588,696 shares of the company's stock worth $5,736,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,321 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,977,506,000 after buying an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,837,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,927,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,070 shares during the period. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $1,967,399,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,018,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ is a global healthcare company focused on developing and commercializing medicines and medical technologies. Its business operates through two segments: Innovative Medicine and MedTech. Innovative Medicine develops prescription treatments in areas including oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. MedTech provides products and technologies used in surgery, orthopedics, vision care, and other areas of healthcare. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and serves patients and healthcare providers around the world.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report