Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.24% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Best Buy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a "buy" rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.55.

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Best Buy Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.89 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $27,753,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $10,695,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,341.95. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Clark Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Best Buy by 4,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 333 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latest Best Buy News

Investors following BBY have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Best Buy reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, up 5.8% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, beating analyst expectations. Comparable sales rose 6.1%—the strongest growth in five years and well above the 2.3% expected—with gains across major product categories. CNBC report on Best Buy's third-quarter results

Best Buy reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, up 5.8% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, beating analyst expectations. Comparable sales rose 6.1%—the strongest growth in five years and well above the 2.3% expected—with gains across major product categories. Neutral Sentiment: Best Buy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share, or $3.84 annualized. The payout may appeal to income-focused investors, though it is not a new operating-growth catalyst.

Best Buy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share, or $3.84 annualized. The payout may appeal to income-focused investors, though it is not a new operating-growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some of the sales lift may reflect higher prices rather than more units sold, while product margins slipped; overall margin improvement was aided by tariff refunds and growth in advertising and marketplace businesses. Whether shoppers keep buying through the holidays remains a key test. MarketBeat analysis of Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy is a retailer of consumer technology products and services. Its offerings include computers and mobile devices, televisions and home theater equipment, major appliances, and related accessories, sold through stores and digital channels. The company also provides technology support and installation services through Geek Squad, including help with device setup, repairs, and home technology systems. Best Buy serves customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

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