Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Okta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Okta from $188.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Okta from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.54.

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Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. Okta has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $235.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Okta had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd McKinnon sold 48,822 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.48, for a total value of $9,446,080.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,730.92. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric Kelleher sold 6,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $1,173,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,071.44. This trade represents a 25.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 137,766 shares of company stock valued at $23,927,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Okta by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 563 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 64.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Okta

Investors following OKTA have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $240 from $230 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in potential appreciation. Wells Fargo rating

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $240 from $230 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in potential appreciation. Neutral Sentiment: Citi maintained a Hold rating and its $215 price target, indicating it sees limited reason to revise its outlook without stronger growth revisions. Citi rating report

Citi maintained a Hold rating and its $215 price target, indicating it sees limited reason to revise its outlook without stronger growth revisions. Negative Sentiment: Okta shares fell more than the broader market in the latest session covered. The reports do not identify a specific company catalyst for the underperformance. Report on Okta's market underperformance

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. provides cloud-based identity and access management services. Its platform helps organizations manage how employees, customers, partners and other users sign in to applications and access digital resources. Okta's products include single sign-on, multifactor authentication, identity governance and user lifecycle management. Through Auth0, which Okta acquired in 2021, the company also offers tools that developers can use to add identity and authentication features to customer-facing applications.

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