Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.75.

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Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Up 0.3%

KBDC stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Robo acquired 340,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. The trade was a 566.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 766,716 shares of company stock worth $10,002,000 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,565,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,355,000 after buying an additional 143,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,478 shares of the company's stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 654,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 63,711 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 647,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 645,130 shares of the company's stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 39,385 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. is a business development company that provides financing to middle-market businesses, primarily in the United States. Its investment strategy focuses on privately held companies and aims to generate income and long-term capital appreciation through private credit investments. The company primarily makes senior secured loans, including first-lien and unitranche loans, and may also invest in other forms of debt and equity. Its investment adviser is KA Credit Advisors, an affiliate of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, which manages the company's investment activities.

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