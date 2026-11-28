KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded KB Home from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.08.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of KBH opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. KB Home has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.39%. KB Home's revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,489,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,652,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 46.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,813,187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $84,259,000 after acquiring an additional 575,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,285 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,156,000 after purchasing an additional 128,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company's stock.

About KB Home

KB Home is a U.S. homebuilding company that plans and builds residential communities, primarily offering single-family homes and townhomes. Its homes are designed for a range of buyers, and the company allows customers to personalize aspects of their homes through its built-to-order approach. Founded in 1957 as Kaufman & Broad, the company adopted the KB Home name in 2001. It serves homebuyers in markets across the United States, with operations in Western, Southwestern and Southeastern regions.

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