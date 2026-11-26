KE (NYSE:BEKE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEKE. CLSA started coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $23.80 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded KE from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of KE in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.64.

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KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. KE has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $19.88.

KE (NYSE:BEKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yongdong Peng sold 16,033,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $84,499,090.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,824,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $331,083,802.77. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yigang Shan sold 3,326,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $18,097,084.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,868,189 shares in the company, valued at $293,042,948.16. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,110,653 shares of company stock worth $107,193,675. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in KE by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 37.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 66.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc. operates Beike, a real estate services platform in China that connects consumers with agents and other housing service providers. Its services include existing-home and new-home sales, residential rentals, and related services such as property management and home renovation. The company's business traces its roots to Lianjia, a real estate brokerage founded in Beijing in 2001 by Zuo Hui. KE Holdings was established in 2018, and its Beike platform brings together Lianjia and other participating agencies.

Further Reading

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