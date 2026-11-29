KE (NYSE:BEKE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings raised KE from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised KE from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.64.

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KE Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KE has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.27. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

KE (NYSE:BEKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. KE had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KE will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KE news, Director Yigang Shan sold 3,326,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $18,097,084.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,868,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $293,042,948.16. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yongdong Peng sold 16,033,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $84,499,090.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,824,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,083,802.77. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,110,653 shares of company stock valued at $107,193,675. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in KE by 47.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 37.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 22.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KE by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc., which operates the Beike platform, is a Chinese technology-enabled provider of housing services. Its online and offline network connects homebuyers, sellers, renters and property professionals, and includes the Lianjia brokerage brand. The company supports transactions in existing and new homes, as well as home rentals. It also offers related services such as home renovation and furnishing, property management and other housing services. Beike builds on Lianjia, a real estate brokerage business established in 2001, and launched as a broader platform in 2018.

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