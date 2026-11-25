Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.62.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1%

KMB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $108.78. The company had a trading volume of 319,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,782. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $116.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company's stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a global consumer products company that develops and sells personal care, tissue and hygiene products. Its offerings include diapers and training pants, feminine care and adult incontinence products, facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels and wipes. The company's portfolio includes brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Depend, Poise and Kotex. Kimberly-Clark also provides products for businesses and institutions, including workplace and professional-use tissue and hygiene products.

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