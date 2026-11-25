Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the pipeline company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $14,995,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 246,712,353 shares in the company, valued at $7,398,903,466.47. The trade was a 0.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,200 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 158,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,898,248. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $341,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 768 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc. NYSE: KMI is an energy infrastructure company that transports and stores natural gas, crude oil, refined petroleum products and other energy-related commodities. Its assets include pipelines, terminals and storage facilities serving energy producers, utilities, industrial customers and other markets across the United States and Canada. The company's operations include natural gas transportation and storage, refined-products and crude-oil pipelines, bulk and liquids terminals, and carbon dioxide transportation.

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