Research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price suggests a potential upside of 77.13% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 target price on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.25.

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Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

NASDAQ KC opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,627 shares of the company's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 77.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,127 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,049 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company's stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. is a China-based cloud services provider founded in 2012. The company offers cloud infrastructure and related technology services to businesses and other organizations. Its services include computing, storage, networking, content delivery, databases, security and artificial intelligence capabilities. Kingsoft Cloud also provides industry-focused cloud solutions, including services for sectors such as healthcare, finance and public services. The company serves customers primarily in China and has developed cloud offerings for a range of business needs, from digital infrastructure to application development and deployment.

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