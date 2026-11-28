Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNSA. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.38.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $103.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $260.66 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, insider John F. Paolini sold 77,587 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $7,217,142.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,144.44. This represents a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $3,424,031.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,977.71. This represents a 74.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 842,302 shares of company stock worth $78,587,130 over the last 90 days. 51.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 315.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for people with debilitating diseases, particularly inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. Founded in 2015, the company is based in Bermuda, with its principal operations in the United States. Kiniksa's commercial product is Arcalyst (rilonacept), an interleukin-1 blocker approved in the United States for recurrent pericarditis and certain cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes.

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