Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.22.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,669,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $29,990,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $24,038,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 248.3% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 473,393 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $30,103,000 after buying an additional 337,461 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,026 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,256 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a North American transportation and logistics company operating primarily through its Knight and Swift brands. Its services include truckload shipping, dedicated transportation, refrigerated and expedited freight, and cross-border transportation. The company also provides less-than-truckload shipping, freight brokerage, intermodal transportation and other logistics services. Its network serves customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Knight-Swift was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation.

Further Reading

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