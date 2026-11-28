Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.67.

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Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $401.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Kodiak Gas Services's revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gretchen Lynn Holloway bought 1,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $49,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $989,790.18. The trade was a 5.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Montana purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.26 per share, with a total value of $44,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,353.26. The trade was a 3.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,645 shares of company stock worth $1,038,041 and have sold 17,994 shares worth $994,695. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth $4,134,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $2,500,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,249,728 shares of the company's stock worth $172,138,000 after purchasing an additional 300,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 412,731 shares of the company's stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 232,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. provides contract gas compression services and related infrastructure to customers in the U.S. energy industry. Its equipment helps maintain the pressure needed to move natural gas from production sites through gathering and processing systems and into transportation networks. The company supplies and operates compressor units across a range of sizes and provides services that support their installation, maintenance and operation. Its work serves natural gas producers and midstream companies, including customers in major U.S. producing regions.

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