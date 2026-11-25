Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets's price target suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins Sceurities dropped their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$13.00 to C$8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$8.00 to C$4.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$7.21.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNG

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of PNG stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.67. 2,639,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,776. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of C$2.26 and a twelve month high of C$10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$991.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraken Robotics

In other Kraken Robotics news, Director Donald Christopher Robertson purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$118,500. This represents a 400.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Duane Joseph Alexander Mackay acquired 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,206,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,835,275. This trade represents a 3.43% increase in their position. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company's stock.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc., a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraken Robotics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraken Robotics wasn't on the list.

While Kraken Robotics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report