Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins Sceurities from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins Sceurities's target price points to a potential upside of 199.63% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$8.00 to C$4.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on Kraken Robotics and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Kraken Robotics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraken Robotics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$7.21.

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Kraken Robotics Trading Up 12.7%

CVE PNG traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.67. 2,639,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of C$2.26 and a 52 week high of C$10.72. The stock has a market cap of C$991.67 million, a PE ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99.

Insider Activity

In other Kraken Robotics news, Director Donald Christopher Robertson purchased 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$118,500. This represents a 400.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Duane Joseph Alexander Mackay bought 40,000 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,206,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,835,275. The trade was a 3.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company's stock.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc., a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

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