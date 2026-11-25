Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock's previous close.

PNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Kraken Robotics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$7.21.

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Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

PNG traded up C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,639,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,776. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of C$2.26 and a 52-week high of C$10.72. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$991.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Kraken Robotics

In other Kraken Robotics news, insider Duane Joseph Alexander Mackay purchased 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,206,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,835,275. This represents a 3.43% increase in their position. Also, Director Donald Christopher Robertson purchased 40,000 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$118,500. This represents a 400.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company's stock.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc., a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

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