Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 68.54% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on Kraken Robotics and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Desjardins Sceurities reduced their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$13.00 to C$8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$8.00 to C$4.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$7.21.

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Kraken Robotics Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of CVE PNG traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,776. The business's 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of C$2.26 and a 52 week high of C$10.72. The stock has a market cap of C$991.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Kraken Robotics

In related news, insider Duane Joseph Alexander Mackay purchased 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,206,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,835,275. This trade represents a 3.43% increase in their position. Also, Director Donald Christopher Robertson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$118,500. The trade was a 400.00% increase in their position. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc., a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

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