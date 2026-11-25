Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $375.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $416.00 to $412.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.00.

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Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.18. The stock had a trading volume of 59,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.56. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $212.75 and a one year high of $382.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.06.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.26. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $127.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $8,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,302,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,886,741.40. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on treatments that deliver functional genes to patients' cells. Its commercial product, Vyjuvek (beremagene geperpavec-svdt), is a topical gene therapy for wounds associated with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare inherited skin disorder. The treatment is designed to help cells produce collagen VII, a protein that supports the skin's structure.

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