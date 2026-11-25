Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Krystal Biotech to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $403.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $375.00.

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Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $344.42 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $212.75 and a one year high of $382.54. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.06.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $8,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,302,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,886,741.40. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on treatments that deliver functional genes to patients' cells. Its commercial product, Vyjuvek (beremagene geperpavec-svdt), is a topical gene therapy for wounds associated with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare inherited skin disorder. The treatment is designed to help cells produce collagen VII, a protein that supports the skin's structure.

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