Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports. The brokerage set a "strong sell" rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne & Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Kuehne & Nagel International Stock Up 1.1%

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. Kuehne & Nagel International has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Kuehne & Nagel International had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kuehne & Nagel International will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne+Nagel International AG is a Switzerland-based transport and logistics company that helps businesses move, store and manage goods. Its services include sea freight, airfreight, road transport and contract logistics, along with customs clearance and supply chain management solutions. Founded in Bremen, Germany, in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, the company developed from a freight-forwarding business into a global logistics provider. It is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

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