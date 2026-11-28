Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

LI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Li Auto from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Li Auto from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Li Auto from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.78.

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Li Auto Price Performance

Li Auto stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Li Auto by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,608 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Li Auto by 176.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 970,197 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. is a Chinese automaker that designs, develops, manufactures and sells new-energy vehicles. The company is known for premium sport utility vehicles that use extended-range electric powertrains, which combine electric motors with an onboard engine that can generate electricity to extend driving range. Its lineup has included the L-series SUVs and the MEGA multi-purpose vehicle. Headquartered in Beijing, Li Auto primarily serves customers in China. It also provides vehicle software, driver-assistance features, charging solutions and related services as part of its ownership experience.

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