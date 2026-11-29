Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:TMS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

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Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of TMS stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.30. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $314.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:TMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V

In related news, CEO Michael Ashby Sutherland Brown acquired 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $652,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $652,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Charles Moore acquired 29,104 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $128,348.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 121,055 shares in the company, valued at $533,852.55. The trade was a 31.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 244,380 shares of company stock worth $1,052,404. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), established to pursue a business combination with one or more companies. Such transactions may include a merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar arrangement. As a SPAC, the company does not operate a business selling products or services. Its primary activity is identifying and evaluating a potential business combination. Specific information about a completed transaction, operating business, geographic reach or company leadership is not available here.

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