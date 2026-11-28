Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

BMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Macro Bank from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macro Bank from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Macro Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Macro Bank from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.25.

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Macro Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:BMA opened at $52.38 on Friday. Macro Bank has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $875.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.35 million. Macro Bank had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macro Bank will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Macro Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macro Bank during the third quarter worth about $604,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Macro Bank during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Macro Bank by 57.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,170 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Macro Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macro Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Macro Bank

Banco Macro S.A., which operates as Macro Bank, is an Argentine financial institution serving individuals, businesses and public-sector customers. Its offerings include deposit accounts, loans, credit and debit cards, payment services, insurance, investment products and foreign-trade services. The bank also provides digital and online banking options alongside its branch network. Its operations are focused on Argentina, with a presence across the country, including regional markets outside Buenos Aires.

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