Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. TD dropped their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Magna International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.50.

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Magna International Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE MGA opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. Magna International has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $73.22.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 739,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,220,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,783 shares of the company's stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,473,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International is a Canadian mobility technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures products and systems for automakers. Its offerings include vehicle body and exterior structures, seating, powertrain systems, lighting, mirrors, electronic systems and driver-assistance technologies. The company also provides vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing services, including the assembly of complete vehicles. Magna serves automotive customers across multiple regions, with operations and manufacturing facilities in markets around the world.

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